1 dead, 9 wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (WGN) — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday when two men approached a group of people and opened fired.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and knee. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Two people were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition: a man, 46, hit in the buttocks and a 26-year-old man hit in the leg.

Latest News

A 27-year-old man was hit in the ankle and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition.

A man, 41, was struck in the foot and taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the right ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A man, 32, was hit in the hand and leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Three people were taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition: A woman, 34, who was hit in the arm and shoulder; a man, 23, who was shot in the arm and leg; and a man, 23, who was shot in the foot.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.