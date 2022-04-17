(NewsNation) — One teen is dead, another is injured after a shooting at a party on Indianapolis’ South Side Sunday morning. The suspect is in custody, according to NewsNation affiliate WXIN.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Madison Avenue just after midnight. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male victim inside a car at a Popeye’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

WXIN reported he was transported to a local hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

A short time later, police responded to a report of a person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. Officers arrived and found another teen victim with multiple gunshots. The victim is listed in stable condition.

The incident started after an argument at a party at Pollos Los Reyes restaurant, where underage people were drinking in a large gathering and in possession of guns, according to local news reports.

The argument spilled out into the street when police stopped a car searching for the shooting suspect. Officers took the 15-year-old suspect into custody.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN contributed to this report.