1 hurt after train derails in southwestern Wisconsin

FILE – In this July 27, 2015, file photo, a BNSF Railway Company train is parked in Seattle. The head of the nation’s largest railroad union says the report designed to help resolve stalled contract talks with freight railroads didn’t do enough to address concerns about working conditions even though it recommended 24% raises, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(NewsNation) — A freight train derailed Thursday in southwestern Wisconsin, leaving one crew member hurt.

WKBT-TV reports the train derailed at about 12:15 p.m. in Ferryville, located in Crawford County near the Mississippi River. Emergency officials say around 20 BNSF cars were involved, with at least two ending up in the river and washing ashore.

The train was believed to be carrying batteries that have since been contained and don’t pose a threat to the public, officials told The Associated Press. BNSF says the train cars were hauling “freight of all kinds.”

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent said all crew members are accounted for, with one receiving a medical evaluation.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

The Wisconsin derailment comes in the wake of the fiery East Palestine, Ohio derailment that involved hazardous chemicals, and the Minnesota derailment that forced hundreds to evacuate. The incidents have shifted the focus of many Americans to railroad safety measures and federal regulations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.