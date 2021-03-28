1 student dead, 1 missing after Iowa State rowing team capsizes on lake

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — At least five Iowa State University rowing club students were involved in a boating accident Sunday in Hamilton County Sunday, according to the university.

A dive team recovered the body of one student and is still searching for a missing student, the university said.

Members of the Iowa State Crew Club were practicing at Little Wall Lake when their boat capsized Sunday morning, according to the university. Three of the five students involved were rescued from the water and treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center.

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen released a statement regarding the incident:

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake. At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time. “On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts.” PRESIDENT WENDY WINTERSTEEN

The Iowa State Crew Club is recognized as a student organization. An Iowa State spokesperson said the university is working with investigators and will provide more information when it is available.

The names of the students involved in the accident are not being released at this time.

Little Wall Lake is located 1.5 miles south of Jewell, Iowa.

