1 teen dead, 2 others hurt in Iowa school shooting

(NewsNation) — A teenage boy is dead and two girls are in critical condition after a shooting at an Iowa high school, according to police. They also announced suspects were in custody, but did not say how many or what charges they could face.

Police could not confirm if the three victims were students at the school, but said a 15-year-old boy died and 16- and 18-year-old girls were hurt.

It happened before 3 p.m. at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown until about 3:30, when school officials were given an all-clear to dismiss students.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.