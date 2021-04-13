10 p.m. curfew in effect for Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis area following police killing of Daunte Wright

A demonstrator raises their hand while facing off against a perimeter of police as they defy an order to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — The cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Brooklyn Center have imposed 10 p.m. curfews for Tuesday following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department has been the focal point of protests over the last few days.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz previously instituted a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the Minneapolis area Monday.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday that a routine traffic stop, triggered by an expired car registration, escalated into a deadly shooting when officers ran a check on Wright and found an outstanding warrant for him.

Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran, was identified as the officer who shot and killed Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. She can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!”

Potter, who had been on administrative leave, and Gannon both resigned following Wright’s death.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he was “appreciative” that Potter submitted her resignation but that he had not asked for it nor accepted it. It wasn’t immediately clear what that would mean.

The shooting sparked violent protests in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Forty people arrested at Monday night’s protest, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said at a news conference early Tuesday. In Minneapolis, 13 arrests were made, including for burglaries and curfew violations, police said.

Brooklyn Center is a modest suburb just north of Minneapolis that has seen its demographics shift dramatically in recent years. In 2000, more than 70% of the city was white. Today, a majority of residents are Black, Asian or Latino.

“Whenever, through the line of duty, someone kills another human being, there must be accountability,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told the “Today” show earlier Tuesday.

Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that he rejects the explanation that the officer accidentally fired her handgun instead of her Taser.

“I cannot accept that. I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

Wright’s family spoke out again Tuesday alongside the family of George Floyd at the courthouse where the trial is being held for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death.