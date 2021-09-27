BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– At haunted houses, the blood, knives and spooky monsters are fake, but the frightful fun became all too real for an Ohio family after an actor got too into character.

Police said an 11-year-old boy was stabbed with a real Bowie knife Saturday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

The boy arrived at the haunted house and was approached by an actor carrying a large knife. According to a police report, the 22-year-old male actor scraped the knife along the ground in the front of the group and then began to stab the ground at the boy’s feet to scare him.

The knife went through the child’s Croc-style shoe and cut his toe. Staff and officers treated his injury, then the boy put his shoe back on and insisted on finishing the haunted house.

Police said the actor admitted that using the knife was a bad idea. However, he said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Officers confiscated the knife, and the boy’s mother requested no criminal charges.