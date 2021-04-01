13-year-old ID’d as person fatally shot by Chicago police after ‘confrontation’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A 13-year-old was identified Thursday as the person shot and killed by Chicago police after a “confrontation” in the city’s Little Village neighborhood earlier this week.

The boy was identified as Adam Toledo by the medical examiner’s office, NewsNation affiliate WGN reports.

On Monday, Chicago police fatally shot Toledo, who they said was armed at the time, and arrested another person.

The shooting happened after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police said 10th District officers arrived at the scene on South Sawyer Avenue and saw two males in a nearby alley. One armed subject fled from the officers.

Latest News

According to police, a foot pursuit ensued, resulting in a confrontation in the alley of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue. The officer fired his weapon striking the subject, now identified by the medical examiner as 13-year-old Toledo, in the chest, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person was arrested, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. Ahern also shared a photo of a gun reportedly recovered at the scene with WGN.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting. In a press release, they said bodycam footage of the incident will not be released due to juvenile laws.

The officer involved was placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement: