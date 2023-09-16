14-year-old fatally shot after Chicago-area HS football game: Police

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — A 14-year-old student who was fatally shot near Hillcrest High School after a homecoming football game Friday night has been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as 14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell from Hazel Crest. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers responded to shots fired near the 17000 block of Pulaski Road after the homecoming varsity football game against Oak Forest High School around 9 p.m.

Police found Mitchell with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

The Hillcrest Hawks Football team posted a statement on their Facebook page:

“We are all saddened by the events that happened tonight after our Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest. There is an active investigation by all the appropriate authorities! We are praying for all involved! Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence!”

A spokesperson for the school said the homecoming dance is canceled.

The Country Club Hills Police Department is actively investigating the incident.