16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

FILE- Visitors walk past the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park on June 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A 16-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on Saturday at one of Chicago’s top tourist attractions, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting occurred just around 7:30 p.m. in Millennium Park near “The Bean,” also known as Cloud Gate.

Paramedics told NewsNation affiliate WGN, a teen male was shot in the chest and hurried to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot was part of the demonstrations.

The park will remain closed through Sunday.

NewsNation affiliate WGN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.