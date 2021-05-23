16-year old girl dead, multiple teens injured in Ohio

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year old girl died and multiple teenagers ranging from 16 to 19 were injured during a private event at Bicentennial Park Amphitheater.

Police say Olivia Kurtz was shot during the event that was promoted on social media at the amphitheater along the Scioto Mile.

She was transported to Grant Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., according to police. Several other people were injured during the incident:

A 16-year old boy was transported to OSU Medical Center and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound

A19-year old woman was treated at OSU for undisclosed injuries

A juvenile was transported to Children’s Hospital with a gunshot injury

A 19-year old female was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury

A 19-year old man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury

Police say two other victims received minor injuries at they attempted to flee the area.

No one is in custody at this point and police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who was present at the event or who took photos is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730.