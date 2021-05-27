17 people arrested, charged in multi-agency Chicago narcotics bust

CHICAGO — Federal officials announced Thursday that 17 people were arrested and charged for distributing or attempting to distribute heroin and cocaine in Chicago.

Officials said a multi-year probe called “Operation Tragic Blow” law enforcement seized cocaine and heroin, including 14 kilograms of cocaine in Belmont Cragin and two kilograms of heroin in Buena Park.

The charges were announced Thursday by John Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois alongside CPD Supt. David Brown.

The origins of the multi-agency investigation date back to 2018, with much of the alleged activity centering around the city’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood. The investigation was led by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and CPD.