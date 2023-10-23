‘Time machine’ 1981 DeLorean found in Wisconsin barn

Illinois-based DeLorean Midwest helped unearth the classic car from a Wisconsin barn with only 977 miles on the odometer. (Via. DeLorean Nation)

(NewsNation) — A 1981 DeLorean, a cult-classic car from the movie “Back to the Future,” was found in a Wisconsin barn, complete with its original tires and just 977 miles on the odometer.

The original owner, identified only as “Dick,” had the classic car stored in a barn. Aside from the dust and rodent droppings, the vehicle is in working condition.

Michael McElhattan, who owns DeLorean Midwest, an auto restoration company in Illinois specializing in DeLoreans, received the call when the car was discovered.

“It’s always cool to see another one come out of the woodwork that’s been lost to the community,” McElhattan said.

The team at DeLorean Midwest thinks the car had been parked for about 20 years and had partially sunk into the dirt when McElhattan visited it.

“It’s literally like a time machine in that way, traveling back to 1981 when it was manufactured,” McElhattan said.

McElhattan purchased the DeLorean from the owner with plans to restore the car and get it back on the road.