2 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio plane crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (NewsNation Now) — Two adults and one child has died after a small private plane crashed Friday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s office.

EMS director Larry Mullins told NewsNation affiliate WOWK there were no survivors. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on a hillside near the end of Sheep Ranch Hollow Road about 10 miles northwest of Portsmouth, Ohio.

The flight reportedly originated in Bellefontaine, Ohio and was headed to Charleston, South Carolina.

NewsNation affiliate WOWK contributed to this report.