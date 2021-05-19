Illinois police officer dies, another hurt in early morning gunfight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign Police officer was killed Wednesday morning and another was hurt after responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” Champaign chief Anthony Cobb said in a news release. “His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed.”

Oberheim was a father of four and a 12-year veteran of the department.

A news release from the Champaign Police Department said officers were called out before 3:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance. Two officers got out of their squad cars and encountered an armed person, and gunfire was exchanged.

The two CPD officers were shot and taken to a hospital, the release says. The other officer was stable at last report, but their condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect was hurt in the gunfire and died at the scene.

CPD said Illinois State Police is investigating, with assistance from other local departments.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact police at 217-351-4545. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.