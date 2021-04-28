2nd man charged in death of 7-year-old at Chicago McDonald’s

In this photo released by the Chicago Police Department is Demond Goudy who was arrested Monday, April 26, 2021, on Chicago’s West Side. Goudy has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s. Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday, April 27, with first-degree murder in the April 18, death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Also charged in the girl’s death is 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who is being held without bond. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A second man suspected to be involved in the murder of a 7-year-old girl outside a Chicago McDonald’s has been charged with first-degree murder.

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody Monday following a SWAT standoff.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru on April 18th.

Over the weekend, an 18-year-old man was charged in her murder. Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that the shooters used to fire at Jaslyn and her father.

Chicago police have not said at this time if Goudy was one of the shooters. The first suspect arrested, Marion Lewis, was shot by CPD after allegedly carjacking a vehicle.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings. Family members said Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School, loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.