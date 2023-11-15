Chicago North Side sees 3 armed carjackings in 30 minutes

CHICAGO — Three armed carjackings were conducted after drivers were boxed in late Tuesday night on the North Side of Chicago.

A man was driving in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. when a black and silver sedan approached and blocked him in.

Four to six individuals exited with guns and forced the man out of his vehicle. Two suspects then entered the vehicle and fled eastbound on Montrose.

Then at around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grace, a 29-year-old man was boxed in by two vehicles. He was carjacked without being injured, police said.

Around eight minutes later, a 25-year-old woman was parking her vehicle when she was boxed in. She was forced out at gunpoint and her vehicle was last seen eastbound on Irving Park.

A second woman, a passenger, was battered and her personal belongings were taken.

According to police, car thefts are up 57 percent in the 19th District compared to this time last year.