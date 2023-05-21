KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning in Kansas City, left three people dead and two injured, according to Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Klymax Lounge nightclub at 4244 Indiana Ave. and found multiple victims on the scene all believed to be adults.

Three shooting victims were initially taken to an area hospital, while two died on the scene. One victim was taken to the hospital later and died from their injuries.

Police say one victim was found outside the night club and another was found in a business.

Of the two injured victims, one suffered critical injuries, while the other is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.