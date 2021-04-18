3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed three people and seriously injured two others Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the shooting at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers around 12:42 a.m.

The suspect was not immediately captured.

Credit: @9675510743X via Storyful

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. They are still working to identify the victims.

Sheriff David Beth is expected to provide an update on the investigation later Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Kenosha County

Sheriffs Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime

Stoppers at 262-656-7 333.