3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes in Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WGN) — Three people were rescued and another person remains missing after a boat capsized in Lake Michigan in East Chicago Saturday afternoon, according to first responders.

The Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were alerted of a boat that had capsized at approximately 2:15 p.m. that was near the East Chicago Marina, according to the DNR.

There were four occupants on the vessel, two of whom were rescued after Coast Guard officials sent a response vessel toward the capsized boat. A good Samaritan rescued the third passenger and all three were transported to a local hospital.

“The board ended up capsizing with four people in the water,” Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Alex Neel said.

Chicago Fire’s helicopter located three of the men, who were wearing life jackets. The Lake County Marine Unit and Coast Guard rescued them within two hours, about two miles away from their boat.

Two of the occupants are being treated for hypothermia, with the third occupant currently in critical condition, according to Coast Guard officials.

One person who was on the boat remains missing. The Coast Guard suspended their search at sunset Saturday evening, just before 8 p.m. and plan to resume Sunday.