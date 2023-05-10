4 charged with murder of CPD officer Aréanah Preston; no bail

CHICAGO — Three men and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston.

Trevell Breeland, 19, Joseph Brooks, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old Jaylan Frazier have all been charged with first-degree murder. Frazier has been charged as an adult.

In bond court, all four were held without bail — with the judge saying he could not ensure the public safety of the community after their alleged “violent crime spree.”

Their next court date is scheduled for May 30.

In bond court, an assistant state’s attorney alleged the group conducted five robberies and one carjacking in approximately a two-hour time frame prior to the deadly shooting.

“(Preston) was a beloved daughter, sister and friend who wanted to make a difference in this world,” Carter said during a Wednesday morning news conference when the charges were announced.

On early Saturday morning, Preston had just returned from a shift in the 5th District when she was shot in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue at around 1:42 a.m.

Police believe the group were in a stolen red Kia Forte, taken from the 4700 block of South Indiana about an hour before Preston was shot.

Police said at least three of the four exited the vehicle and at least two fired at Preston, who was still in her uniform and returned fire.

The group continued shooting at her and stole her firearm before fleeing back in the vehicle, police allege. Police said around 20 minutes following the shooting, the vehicle used was found in the 7200 block of South Rhodes. Police believe it was intentionally set on fire.

According an analysis of police radio traffic and sources, she was found at around 2:15 a.m. by a traffic officer. At the time of the shooting, authorities were made aware of a ShotSpotter alert after at least nine shots were fired in the area.

At around 2:02 a.m., Preston’s Apple Watch sent a distress 911 call.

Police have not publicly stated a reason for the response time, but a source told WGN News there were not enough squad cars available.

Officer Aréanah Preston

Preston was set to graduate with a master’s degree in Law from Loyola University Chicago Saturday — with dreams one day of joining the FBI to further a career investigating sex crimes, according to Loyola Law Professor Sara Block.

At her vigil Tuesday night, CPD Cmdr. Tyrone Pendarvis said he was among the first to hear the news.

“That could happen to any one of us,” he said. “Knowing how she handled herself on the street, I never would have thought it would have been her.”

Preston with fellow officer Lesley Butler

The following day after the deadly shooting, CPD reported a SWAT incident occurred in the 7600 block of South Bishop Avenue around 8:25 p.m. In that incident, the three others were taken into custody after Buchanan was arrested in an Uber outside, prosecutors allege.

A list of the full charges is below.

Trevell Breeland:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Two counts of robbery, armed with a firearm

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Burglary

Arson

Joseph Brooks:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Murder, strong probability of death

Five counts of armed robbery

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Burglary

Jakwon Buchanan:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Armed robbery

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Burglary

Arson

Unlawful use of a weapon, machine gun

Aggravated unlawful use of a firearm

Jaylan Frazier :

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Armed robbery

Possession of stolen vehicle

Burglary

Arson

The full news conference is below.