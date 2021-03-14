4 found dead in Indianapolis home; AMBER Alert declared for 6-month-old child taken from scene

Missing 6-month-old Malia Halfacre (left) and Malik Halfacre (right) who is the suspect in her disappearance. An AMBER Alert has been declared.

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Police are searching for a 6-month-old child who was taken from a home in the near east side of Indianapolis where four dead people were discovered on Saturday night.

The victim, Malia Halfacre, is a six month old black female, black hair with brown eyes, clothing description is unknown. Malia was last seen on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Malik Halfacre, is a 25 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, and driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana In God We Trust license plate CJA272.

Malik Halfacre is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If the vehicle is spotted, people are encouraged to not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers originally responded to a shooting in the area of E. New York Street and N. Randolph Street at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say a woman was found shot in the upper back and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At the hospital, police say the woman told officers information that led them back to a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street where officers made entry and discovered four dead individuals.

Police say one of the dead was a child. The other three’s ages are undetermined at this time.

Police believe the shooting transpired as a result of a domestic situation.

If you have information on Malia’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.