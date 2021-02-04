40 vehicle pile-up closes I-80 in central Iowa during snowstorm

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (NewsNation Now) — A 40-vehicle pileup on an Iowa interstate Thursday injured several drivers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officials say at 11:45 a.m. Iowa State Patrol Troopers were assisting in several multiple-vehicle crashes on I-80, just west of Newton. “In a matter of minutes, a large-scale crash occurred involving approximately 40 vehicles,” IDPS Strategic Communications Bureau Chief Debbie McClung said in a statement.

The crash is blocking I-80 eastbound near Newton. The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stay off of I-80 eastbound, east of the Des Moines metro.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told NewsNation affiliate KCAU multiple squad cars were involved in the crash and that the eastbound lanes of the interstate are shut down. Officials say few serious injuries and several minor injuries were reported.

“Several drivers had injuries ranging from minor to serious condition,” McClung said. “Both Troopers involved in the crash were not injured.”

Sgt. Dinkla also emphasized the importance of drivers staying off the roads in such dangerous conditions because more accidents happen while emergency responders are trying to respond to initial crashes.

(2-4 3:26 PM) No Troopers were injured at the I-80 eastbound multi-vehicle crash. Authorities report a few serious injuries and several minor injuries to motorists/passengers. Check https://t.co/snjL2h7lb6 for additional closures/blockages on I-80, Hwy. 20 and other roadways. pic.twitter.com/lSJZoqgZ2Q — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) February 4, 2021

NewsNation affiliate KCAU contributed to this report.