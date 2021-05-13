47 rabbits rescued from Illinois hotel room

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WGN) — Forty-seven rabbits were rescued from an extended stay hotel in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg.
Animal control says a woman was living there with her pets. The unidentified hotel stopped providing room cleaning services in March of last year because of COVID-19.
The rabbits weren’t discovered until this past weekend.
“When I started a dog rescue in 2008, I don’t think “hey, there are 40+ rabbits in a hotel room, can you help?” was ever a question I was going to be ready for,” read a Facebook post from One Tail at a Time animal rescue in Chicago. “But here we are.”
Red Door Animal Shelter of Chicago convinced the woman to relinquish the animals.
The woman started with three rabbits, one neutered, and then got a male and female rabbit at the hotel. In 15 months, there were 47 rabbits ranging in age from 1 week to 2 years old.
One Tail advised pet owners to spay and neuter their animals. “We just can’t stress it enough,” it wrote.