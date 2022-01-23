Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MILWAUKEE (NewsNation Now) — Five people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee home Sunday in a case that left police without a suspect and pleading for help from the public, officials said.

Milwaukee police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference.

“Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo said. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”

Police had yet to identify the victims, and autopsies will be conducted Monday.

“The motive and information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now,” Formolo said, asking people to call a tip line with any information.

He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

“The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Sunday night. “First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.”

The city’s director of the office of violence prevention decried the incident.

Milwaukee experienced a record 197 homicides in 2021.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Latest News