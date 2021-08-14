5-year-old shoots and kills 3-year-old in Minnesota, sheriff says

BENA, Minnesota (WJW) – Police in Minnesota say a 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a 5-year-old boy on Friday.
According to a Facebook post, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting before 4 a.m. Once deputies arrived at the home, they learned the boy had shot the girl inside the residence.
The post explains that family members started to take the girl to the hospital, but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is pending amid the police investigation.
