6-year-old Kansas girl hailed as hero for saving sister

(NewsNation) — A 6-year-old girl from Kansas is being hailed as a local hero after some quick thinking helped save her younger sister’s life.

Addyson Morillo’s 2-year-old younger sister Collins wasn’t feeling well.

She had a 103-degree fever and wasn’t eating her dinner. Her mother gave Collins some medicine before putting her to bed, thinking she just needed to rest.

The sisters share a bedroom, and later that night Addyson noticed something was very wrong with Collins.

Addyson alerted her parents.

“When I scooped her up she was blue, she was limp, but her limbs were still shaking. She kind of had some foamy type stuff at the mouth,” her mother Allee explained to NewsNation affiliate KDAF.

911 was called. The ambulance arrived.

Paramedics then had Collins airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment after suffering from a febrile seizure.

By the following morning, doctors said Collins was feeling well enough to go home. She was a little tired, but mom says she definitely owes her sister a thank you.

“If it wasn’t for her, I truly don’t know what kind of conversation we’d be having or if we’d even be having a conversation, so she’s the real hero here,” her mom said.

Febrile seizures in children can happen at any age, but are most common before they reach school age, often at age 2. Doctors say you should seek medical attention if they last longer than five minutes or if your child is struggling to breathe or turning blue.

It’s important to know most seizures in children caused by fevers aren’t life-threatening, and they happen to an estimated one in every 25 families.

But doctors say definitely call 911 if they are anything like this one, lasting for longer than five minutes and/ or the child is turning blue.

NewsNation affiliate KDAF contributed to this report.