66 people rescued from ice floes adrift on Wisconsin bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people who were fishing Thursday after becoming stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.

Over approximately four hours, ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety in Door County. Officials were notified around 9 a.m. CST Thursday. Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people, the Coast Guard said.

High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes further from shore. No one was injured.

Talk about #GreatLakesWinterSafety! Dramatic photos taken today by an Air Station Traverse City aircrew of the #teamwork among rescuers of 66 anglers adrift on ice floes on #LakeMichigan's Sturgeon Bay. Read the news release at https://t.co/9y4g1JUCOe pic.twitter.com/Q9tUCmFCVG — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 5, 2021

The Door County Sheriff’s Office reminded all winter sport enthusiasts to check local weather conditions before heading out and maintain a reliable form of communication. “When venturing onto the ice, no ice is ever 100% safe,” warned the agency on Facebook.

“Today’s success is a direct result of effective training and the long standing and close relationships with our agency partners in the greater Sturgeon Bay Area,” said Cmdr. Bryan Swintek, search and rescue coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.

Coast Guard Ice Rescue teams from Sturgeon Bay, Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay, two helicopters from Traverse City, Michigan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and local government agencies assisted in the rescue, which took four hours to complete.

Helicopter crews lowered rescue swimmers to the ice to help coordinate the rescues as local first responders and the Coast Guard’s ice boats arrived.