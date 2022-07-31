7 killed in wrong-way crash on Illinois highway

(NewsNation) — Seven people, including five children, were killed early Sunday morning in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on an Illinois interstate.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 90 in Hampshire in McHenry County around 2 a.m., NewsNation affiliate WGN reported. Police said a van was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed head on into a car.

Both vehicles caught on fire and were fully engulfed, police said. A woman and five children in the van were killed, and a woman in the car was killed, WGN reported. An eighth person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.