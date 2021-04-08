7 people injured, 1 unaccounted for in Ohio paint factory fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a paint factory in east Columbus, Ohio, where officials confirm seven people have been transported with injuries and one person is unaccounted for.

The blaze started just after midnight Thursday at Yenkin-Majestic Paints. When first responders made it to the scene, they were met by employees exiting the building. Five of them were taken to local hospitals.

Another two employees were trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters. They were transported to hospitals in critical condition, but have since been updated to stable condition according to Chief Steve Martin.

Martin also said there were no injuries reported among firefighters.

The scene is still active, NewsNation affiliate WCMH-TV reported, with search and rescue efforts continuing, while the fire continues to burn.