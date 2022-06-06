7 rescued from broken Missouri carnival ride

(NewsNation) — What was supposed to be a fun start to summer break became a terrifying night for a group of teens at a Missouri carnival.

Firefighters rescued seven teens who were stranded in carts from 10-40 feet in the air when a ride broke down Friday night. The rescue operation took around a half-hour, but no injuries were reported.

The ride was part of a weekend carnival called St. Peterfest, which has been held for three-plus decades as a fundraiser for St. Peter Catholic Church.

Some riders say they saw a support beam for one of the two carts fall off and the main arm of the ride bend before they were left calling for help.

The company operating the ride, American Banner Amusements, removed the ride from the carnival.

Church officials said this was the first time they’ve had any issue with a ride in their more than 30-year run, saying they’re just happy no one was hurt.

The cause of the malfunction is still under investigation.