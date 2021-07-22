8 injured in Chicago party bus shooting

CHICAGO (WGN) — At least eight people are hospitalized after a shooting involving a party bus according to Chicago police.

Police say the group had been traveling on the bus when a dark-gray Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

It is unclear if the victims were inside or outside the bus when the shooting occurred.

The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday in the Lincoln Park area.

Several people are either in serious or fair condition after receiving gunshot wounds to the arms, legs, hand and groins. The people injured ranged in age between 24-year-olds and 52-years-old.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical condition at Northwestern Hospital.

Some people self-transported to area hospitals while others were taken by first responders.

Police say a second offending vehicle, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was also on the scene — but it’s unclear what role it played.

No one is in custody and Chicago detectives are investigating.

