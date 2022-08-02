HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (NewsNation) — After almost a month in pediatric intensive care, an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed from the waist down in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has been discharged from the hospital.

An update on Cooper Roberts’s GoFundMe page shared that he was transferred Sunday to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

The post also showed that Cooper was reunited with his dog George, whom he asked for when he regained consciousness after the shooting.

His family said they will work with the Ability Lab Medical Team to determine Cooper’s best physical therapy, rehabilitation and mental health services.

Cooper’s twin brother was treated and released from a hospital for leg wounds from shrapnel, while their mother, Keely Roberts, needed surgery for foot and leg wounds, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Seven people died in last month’s shooting when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets from the rooftop of a building in downtown Highland Park. The gunman has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder with other charges expected, according to authorities.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $1.7 million.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.