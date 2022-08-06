80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio

(NewsNation) — A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and Shih Tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help, with flea infestations and skin infections among the issues.

The Licking County Humane Society in Heath, Ohio, took in all 80 pups, cleaned them up and workers there are helping the animals find new homes.

Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director of the humane society, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” Friday night that this was worst case they’ve ever dealt with.

“They’re doing really well. A number of them are in foster care, and we have almost 38 of them already adopted. So we’re really, really glad that they’re doing well,” Taylor said.

If you’d like to learn more about the puppies or make a donation, you can follow this link.