91-year-old man stops would-be carjackers in Ohio

(NewsNation) — Alleged carjackers in Ohio were taken aback when they were recently outsmarted by a 91-year-old man.

The elderly man was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot Sunday afternoon, waiting for his wife, when another man walked up to the car and threatened him NewsNation local affiliate WJW reports.

“He says I am going to take your car,” the victim told an officer, according to police body camera footage. “Get out of the car or I am going to shoot you. He said, ‘Get the keys. Throw them on the ground,’ which I did.”

What the would-be carjacker didn’t know, though, was that the 91-year-old had another key in his pocket, which he used to push the alarm button on the key fob. He kept pushing it, scaring off the suspect.

“They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said, per WJW.

Police are investigating. They say three suspects are involved, as security video shows multiple suspects in the parking lot walking near the vehicle before the thwarted robbery.

No arrests have been made in this case.

NewsNation local affiliate WJW contributed to this story.