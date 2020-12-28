Accused bowling alley shooter in Illinois denied bail

(NewsNation Now) — A U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three others injured made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

The accused gunman, 37-year-old Duke Webb, was denied bail by Judge Schaefer based on probable cause, he is charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of first degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Saturday evening.

His next arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Webb’s attorney claims that the defendant is diagnosed with PTSD and had an upcoming appointment regarding a traumatic brain injury. Webb is also said to suffer from confusion, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

According to the U.S. Army, Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday. His first deployment to Afghanistan was from August to December 2009, the records show. His other deployments were from October 2013 to April 2014, from October 2014 to April 2015, and from January to July of this year.

Among the awards he compiled were the Army Good Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Combat Action Badge, according to the service information.

This Dec. 13, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb who is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant.

(Photo courtesy U.S. Army via AP)

NewsNation obtained a statement from the Army following Webb’s arrest.

“The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment. The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected.” MG John W. Brennan Commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

Court documents obtained by NewsNation affiliate WTVO lay out Saturday night’s bowling alley shooting.

According to the probable cause statement by Rockford Police, Webb shot at a table of teenagers on the first floor of the building around 6:55 p.m local time.

The first victim was a 16-year-old girl who was shot in her shoulder. Police say she has since been released from the hospital.

A 14-year-old boy also sitting at the table was shot in the face. He was taken to UW Health in Madison for treatment.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said on Sunday, the teens were there to pick-up food carry-out orders.

The document went on to say, a 65-year-old man was on the first floor when the shooting started and ran toward the stairs, when he was shot. He had died by the time police arrived.

The statement says Webb then went up to the second floor, where there is a bar.

He fired several shots at the approximately 20-25 people there, according to police. Three men were hit, two died.

A 62-year-old man was shot five times. At last check, he was in critical condition at the hospital.

The two men who died upstairs were 69 and 73-years-old.

Police say Webb admitted to the shooting and was arrested at the scene.

He told officers were the guns were at, according to the statement, and two guns were recovered.

The bowling alley was closed when the shooting happened, in accordance with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, O’Shea said. But a bar upstairs was open. The chief said the upstairs venue has double doors that open to the outside, ensuring the bar is in compliance with Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation guidance.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said Sunday. The suspect has no known ties to the victims and authorities “believe this was a completely random act,” O’Shea said.

He said the suspect was apprehended without officers firing a shot.

Rockford is a city of about 170,000 residents about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.