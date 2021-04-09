After hazing death, Ohio university expels Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Bowling Green State University has expelled Pi Kappa Alpha, the fraternity that Stone Foltz was pledging when he died.

A university representative made the announcement Friday, saying, “This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable. The university’s investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community.”

Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, was found by roommates and taken to a hospital in early March and died three days later. An investigation found that ranking fraternity members forced pledges to drink an entire bottle of alcohol during an off-campus event.

A statement from attorneys representing the the Foltz family said that Bowling Green’s move was expected but only the beginning of their quest.

“We have a long way to go to reach our goal of eliminating even the most minimal act of hazing on college campuses everywhere,” the statement read.

And the fraternity’s supreme council responded by saying that it has revoked the charter of the Bowling Green chapter and expelled all undergraduate members.

“The chapter may no longer operate in the name of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity or use the Fraternity’s name or symbols. The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward hazing,” the statement read.

Here are the complete statements from each group are below:

Today, Bowling Green State University announces its resolution regarding the conduct case involving Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. From a thorough and fair investigation to seek the truth and facts, and hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy, the findings against the organization are clear. The University has decided to immediately expel Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. This is permanent loss of recognition – the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future. The University found the organization responsible for all six previously charged policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct. This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable. The University’s investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community. This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community. The University’s current investigation created a new window into a previous conduct incident involving alcohol and the fraternity in 2018. While BGSU took swift action then to investigate, it is now clear that in a coordinated effort, members of this organization repeatedly lied. BGSU reported that suspicious incident to Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity headquarters. They placed the chapter on probation at that time, issued a fine and required educational programming and anti-hazing trainings, in addition to the robust programming BGSU already has in place. Despite hazing accountability measures, the chapter still knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were found to be unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the University and the law. Today’s expulsion is a step forward in eradicating hazing at BGSU. Local law enforcement and individual student conduct investigations are ongoing. ALEX SOLIS, DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF AND BOWLING GREEN SPOKESPERSON

The decisions made by Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers to expel and permanently ban Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity from the campus and to improve their anti-hazing efforts are good first steps, but they are expected. We have a long way to go to reach our goal of eliminating even the most minimal act of hazing on college campuses everywhere. Stone’s death at the hands of fraternity members hazing him and other pledges was reckless and inhumane. On behalf of Stone and his family, we will not stop until there is a zero-tolerance anti-hazing policy on every college campus in this country. Attorneys Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, who represent the Foltz’s family