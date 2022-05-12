Calls grow to reward Alabama fugitives tipster

(NewsNation) — Several petitions have surfaced asking authorities to grant James Stinson a government reward since his tip led to the arrest and capture of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

The petitions include one from Amber Savallo, which has garnered more than a thousand signatures.

“We just passed 1735 signatures on our petition to reward #CarWashJames for apprehending a wanted person. Thank you so much for your support!!,” the page said Thursday.

On May 1, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White. They also tagged on an additional $5,000 for information on Vicky White after an warrant was issued for her.

Kay Ivey, who’s the governor of Alabama, also announced a $10,000 reward for couple, bringing the total reward amount to $25,000.

As of now, however, Stinson has yet to receive any of the reward money.

Stinson, who owns a car wash in Evansville, Indiana, spotted the pair May 4, after a truck with Tennessee plates was parked in his facility for days on end.

That’s when he alerted authorities about the unusual sighting. Authorities ran the plates, but told him there was nothing they could do, as it wasn’t reported stolen.

It wasn’t until after he towed the truck that he received a call from the U.S. Marshals Service, which prompted him to check his surveillance footage. There, he saw Casey White behind the truck at the car wash.

“When you see something, say something,” Stinson said to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following a car chase that ensued between the fugitives, U.S. marshals and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m just glad it’s over and nobody got hurt. I was more concerned about one person trying to confront them. It took a team, and I’m glad it ended this way,” Stinson continued.

Stinson said he is not so much interested in the reward as much as he is just happy no one got hurt and Casey White is back in custody