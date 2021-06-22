‘Almost execution style’: Chicago police looking for suspects after man, woman killed in attack after Puerto Rican Day Parade

CHICAGO (WGN) — Police are looking for suspects after a couple was dragged out of their vehicle and killed not long after Chicago’s Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday night.

Police said a 24-year-old man, later identified as Gyovanny Arzuaga and his 25-year-old partner Yasmin Perez, the mother of their two children, were rushed by a group of men.

City cameras captured the crime that started with a minor traffic accident.

“They are seen hitting and impeding the woman who is the driver of the vehicle and then eventually dragging her out,” Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “What the video doesn’t show is there was a shot discharged and that appears when the female gets struck. And then the male comes out and he’s almost on top of her and then you see that second suspect clearly holding a gun and shooting him in the head — almost execution style.”

The ambush took place only hours after the Puerto Rican Day Parade was held in the same area.

“It wasn’t just one person there were others standing by who dragged that poor woman out of a car,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and he paid for that with his life.”

Memorial for Arzuaga

Arzuaga was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Arzuaga was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Perez was shot in the neck and was initially transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Family and their attorney said she passed away on Tuesday morning.

A friend of Arzuaga told NewsNation affiliate WGN he moved to Schaumberg, a suburb of Chicago, to “have a better life” and was from the neighborhood. A memorial has been set up near the scene of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.