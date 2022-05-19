American Snapshot: OSU football player befriends homeless man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University football player took an act of kindness and showed it on social media.

Gee Scott Jr., a junior tight end, posted a video on his YouTube channel Sunday following a “dream day” he gave to a local homeless man.

Scott said he encountered Eugene, who asked him for a dollar while he was driving, and while he didn’t give money then, he promised to return in an hour for “a good surprise.”

Scott delivered as he found Eugene on High Street, gave him $510, played catch with him and bought him a night in a hotel room.

It didn’t stop there, as Scott gave Eugene a personal haircut, took him to the mall to get clothes and bought him dinner at Arby’s.

To watch Scott’s full video, click here.