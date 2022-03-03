Americans donating much-needed supplies to support Ukraine

(NewsNation Now) — U.S. citizens are donating much-needed supplies to Ukrainian forces and civilians as they battle against the Russian invasion.

Nazar Novosiadlyi is an American citizen born in Ukraine. He says he’s so upset over the invasion, he helped transform Meest International, a suburban Chicago shipping office, into an Emergency Response Center.

“It’s horrible, honestly horrible. The cities are getting bombed,” Novosiadlyi said.

Meest organizers wrap, box and send relief supplies directly to displaced Ukrainians forced from their homes.

Needed are medical supplies, combat gear such as helmets and body armor, and strong painkillers, tourniquets, walkie-talkies and night vision goggles.

In addition to those supplies for military operations, they’re also looking for items including powdered baby formula and diapers both for children and adults, as there are many older people being displaced and moved around.

This week, Meest volunteers have collected thousands of cans, blankets, toiletries, and first-aid kits.

“We appreciate every help, anything people can donate,” Meest organizer Nataliia Kalyuzhna said. “We try to post some info on what we really need and what we don’t accept because people bring some stuff that cannot be shipped, unfortunately.”

The supplies will make their way to Ukraine to be distributed to those citizen-soldiers who are joining the Ukrainian military in the fight against Russian forces.

Meest International now has a transport leaving for Ukraine on Wednesday. Novosiadlyi says this collection is only the first of many more.

One volunteer said, “We’re doing what we can. It makes us focus on some of the positive versus just watching in silence.”

Here’s How to Donate, Help Ukraine During Russian Attacks