Anti-abortion activist climbs building housing Israeli consulate

(NewsNation) — An anti-abortion activist was arrested Tuesday in Chicago after climbing the Accenture Tower, which houses the Consul General of Israel, NewsNation Chicago affiliate WGN reported.

Maison DesChamps, who goes by “Pro-life Spider-Man” on social media, livestreamed his climb on his Instagram account.

He appears to frequently climb skyscrapers to help raise funds for the anti-abortion movement.

“I climb Skyscrapers to raise money for women in crisis pregnancies. Christ is King!” DesChamps’ Instagram bio reads.

Tenants of the south side of the 42-story building were reportedly told to stay away from windows.

A soon as DesChamps reached the rooftop, he was taken into police custody, and charges are pending.