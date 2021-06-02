Arrest made in slayings of 3 children, woman at Indiana home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three children and a woman were found killed in a southeast Fort Wayne, Indiana home Wednesday morning, and police have made an arrest in the slayings.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home on a problem unknown, according to the police activity log.

Inside the home, authorities found three children and a woman all dead.

“It’s a very gruesome scene in there,” Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said. “There are three murdered children.”

Police arrested Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21. Webb said friends and family identified him as a suspect.

Police initially asked for the public’s help to find Hancz-Barron. He was to be considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” and possibly driving a black 2010 Ford pickup that had been stolen earlier Wednesday morning.

Around 5:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Police said Hancz-Barron was arrested at an apartment complex in nearby Lafayette. He was taken back to Fort Wayne, where he was expected to be booked into the Allen County Jail on four counts of Murder.

“This is a very devastating time for our family. Please give us time to process the horrific events that have occurred today,” A representative from the victims’ family told NewsNation affiliate WANE Wednesday. “Our daughter was a very special person to our family.”

A large police presence was at the home throughout midday Wednesday, and residents gathered outside the crime scene. One neighbor called the killings “sickening.”