At least 15 people shot, 2 killed in mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — At least 15 people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving at least two people dead, according to police.

Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Greg Stinnett said at least 15 people were shot inside a business in the 6700 block of South Chicago Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Stinnett added that the total number of people shot in the incident is expected to grow as more potential victims arrive at hospitals. Two victims were pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.

Police said as of now, the ages of the victims range from 20 to 44 years old.

According to Chicago Fire officials, seven victims were transported by CFD in conditions ranging from serious to critical, with victims appearing to be both adult men and women.

Latest News

In a news conference Sunday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown explained that some witnesses were still in surgery and had yet to be interviewed.

Four guns were recovered from the scene. Authorities are working to uncover a motive.

Community activist Jay’Mal Green called on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city leadership for guidance.

“We have to get to an intentional plan and solutions to tackle crime,” he said.

On Twitter, Lightfoot wrote, in part, “For the mothers who will never hear their child’s voice again, and the children who will grow up without a parent, I urge you to please support our city in this investigation so justice can be served and our families can move forward from this tragic and heart-shattering loss.”

The incident marks the second time in less than a year that 15 people were shot in a single incident in Chicago, following a shooting of 15 people last July outside a funeral home.