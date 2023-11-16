At least 23 injured after CTA train crash on North Side: CFD

CHICAGO — At least 23 people are reported injured after a CTA train crash on the North Side, CFD said.

The CTA says at around 10:39 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, a yellow line train crashed into rail equipment in the Howard Rail Yard on the North Side.

CFD reported at least 23 people transported to area hospitals and three others in critical condition. Fifteen others refused EMS.

Yellow and purple lines have been temporarily suspended.

