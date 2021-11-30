Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school, suspect arrested

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three other students and wounding six other people, including a teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a handgun. They didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or victims.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the school.

There are multiple units on the scene, including SWAT and aviation units, and the sheriff said the scene is still active.

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdown, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

