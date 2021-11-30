OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three other students and wounding six other people, including a teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a handgun. They didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or victims.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the school.

There are multiple units on the scene, including SWAT and aviation units, and the sheriff said the scene is still active.

My daughter just texted us saying there is an active shooter at her old high school… Currently all police departments are responding. I can't count the number of sirens I heard heading that way. Oxford High School



A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdown, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

