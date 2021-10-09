EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — An Evansville, Indiana family is seeking legal help after their attorney says that the family, including a four- and five-year-old, was given a COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot.

The family’s attorney, Dan Tuley, said the family went to a Walgreens Pharmacy on Monday to get flu shots, but they were given four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine instead. Tuley said the parents received a phone call from the pharmacy 90 minutes later telling them that a mistake was made.

Tuley says that the parents, who have not yet been identified, contacted the CDC and health officials. The parents say their children are currently ill. They also said a pediatric cardiologist told them that the children showed heart issues after receiving the shots.

NewsNation affiliate WEHT reached out to Walgreens for comment. They said that they could not comment on specific patient events, but such instances are rare, and they have reviewed their multi-step vaccination procedure with their pharmacy staff to prevent such occurrences.

Tuley said no lawsuit has been filed at this time.