Baby found, twin remains missing in Ohio Amber Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — Investigators in Columbus pleaded with the suspect accused of abducting twins to return the still-missing child after the other was found safe.

During a Tuesday news conference, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant urged a person of interest, Nalah Jackson, to leave Kason Thomas in a public place and notify authorities.

The other infant, Kyair Thomas, was found at the Dayton International Airport, according to NewsNation affiliate WJW. The infant was found in a car seat and wrapped in a quilt jumper, according to NewsNation affiliate WDTN.

Authorities said an AMBER Alert was delayed, but the twins’ abduction was reported just before 10 p.m. on Monday and police contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol about the alert just before midnight.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the five-month-old twins were in their car seats when their mother stopped at a pizza shop in Columbus around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she left the vehicle running while she went into the shop. She told officers when she turned around after entering, she noticed her vehicle was gone.

Jackson, 24, is 5’7″ and 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police are looking for a 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord.