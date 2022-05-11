(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Illinois to meet with farmers about an ongoing spike in food prices caused by inflation.

Farmers who spoke to NewsNation said they’re frustrated and feel like they’re getting blamed for the high cost of crops.

“There’s a lot of negative light on different things with farmers,” farmer Scott Tanner said. “We’re here to help people. It’s a tough job.”

Biden is expected to touch down in Kankakee, Illinois, about an hour south of Chicago Tuesday, as inflation continues to be at high, sitting at 8.3%, according to the Labor Department. That’s a little below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which had previously been the highest rate in 40 years.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden said that while he’s heartened to see annual inflation “moderated” in April, it is still “unacceptably high.”

Inflation has sent gas and fertilizer costs through the roof. According to AAA, the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached a record $4.40.

“Every factor in the country has been inflated or had their prices go up. So I think food will be the follow,” Tanner said.

Biden has partially blamed soaring costs on the war in Ukraine, as well as chronic supply chain issue snarls stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president has promised to make inflation his “top domestic priority,” calling it “the No. 1 problem facing families today.” Biden said his administration aims to ease price increases by shrinking the government’s budget deficit and fostering competition in industries.

Now, farmers are asking for more help from the government, such as subsidies and incentives. But despite many challenges, farmers plan to push forward for generations to come.

“It’s just good to know that we can take care of the ground that we’ve got,” farmer Mark Tanner, Scott’s father, said. “It chokes me up, I guess. But now I’ve got a grandson who wanted to be out here, too. So that means a lot to me.”

The Associated contributed to this report.