Black-owned firm run by father-son duo wins ‘Architecture Firm of the Year’ award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — The awarding of Ohio-based Moody Nolan’s distinguished 2021 “Architecture Firm of the Year” award marks a couple of important firsts.

Over the 58-year span that the American Institute of Architects has annually awarded its highest prize, never before has a Black-owned architecture organization taken home the honor and never before has an Ohio firm won. That changed this year, when father and son duo Curt and Jonathan Moody were notified their firm was No. 1 in the country.

Curt Moody co-founded Moody Nolan 38 years ago and grew his firm into the largest Black-owned design organization, with 220 employees across 11 offices.

The architecture firm has earned numerous awards over four decades, including 320 design citations and 48 various A.I.A. honors.

